JK Rowling fires back after furious backlash over Dolly Parton tribute post
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JK Rowling fires back after furious backlash over Dolly Parton tribute post

She recalled being 'starstruck' by the country singer

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Topics: JK Rowling, Dolly Parton, US News, Celebrity, Social Media

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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