JK Rowling fires back after furious backlash over Dolly Parton tribute post

JK Rowling has fired back after users online 'wished death' upon the author following her tribute to Dolly Parton.

The Harry Potter creator has received a number of hateful messages in response to her post, following the announcement of the country star’s death on Tuesday (August 25).

Rowling was among thousands who honored Parton in light of the tragic announcement, as she wrote on social media: "Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was the best contribution to child literacy ever made by a celebrity.

"Our paths crossed once, in the 90s, backstage at a talk show, and I was completely tongue-tied and starstruck. RIP Dolly. You were a complete, irreplaceable one-off."

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For those that aren't familiar, the iconic artist launched the Imagination Library in 1995 - a book-gifting program that mails one free, age-appropriate book every month to children from birth until they turn five.

But despite Rowling's heartfelt tribute recognizing the singer's remarkable contribution to philanthropy, critics flooded the comments to attack the 61-year-old - specifically because Parton was an LGBTQ+ ally.

JK Rowling recalled being 'starstruck' by the country singer (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Some branded her a 'monster', while another crossed the line completely by adding: "It should have been you."

But the author has not let the comments get to her, as she reposted an encounter one user online allegedly had with Parton which involved Rowling.

"Somebody emailed my office to share this, from Facebook," she said.

"Another Dolly moment," the anecdote began.

"I was on a flight and was happy to find that right next to me was Dolly.

"We had worked together many times so this was great. I looked down and saw she was reading Stephen Hawking' s 'A Brief History of Time'.

The author reshared a story about Dolly Parton (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The post continued: "I looked at her and said great reading. She then showed me it was actually Harry Potter with the Hawking book cover. We had a great laugh.

"There was only one Dolly.....They did not break the mold with her; she was a freehand one off!"

One fan of the author replied: "I wonder when this encounter happened? I would be EXTREMELY interested in the date."

Others claimed the story was 'made up'.

Parton's nephew announced her death earlier this week, in a heartfelt video tribute to his aunt on Instagram.

On behalf of the family, he said: "My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

Other celebrities who have paid tribute to Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was Dolly Parton's goddaughter (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Parton's goddaughter wrote on Instagram: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Donald Trump

Trump paid tribute to Parton (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The US president wrote on Truth Social: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.

"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.

"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

Taylor Swift

Swift penned a lengthy statement (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Parton had previously praised Swift as a 'great inspiration', and the billionaire songstress wrote a touching tribute for the country icon.

She wrote: "A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.

“She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously.

"She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted.

"Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.

“Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it. For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too.

“Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé said Parton had a 'profound impact' (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The singer, who created her own version of 'Jolene' back in 2024, wrote: "Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.

"I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humour, your entrepreneurship. I’m honoured that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever.

"Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Eminem

Eminem shared a note Parton had written him (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper shared a note from Parton congratulating him on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2022.

Parton wrote in the note: "Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it.

"I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.

"Just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."

Eminem wrote: "I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it.

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense.

"Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."