Taylor Lautner and wife Taylor reveal baby name they're considering – and fans don't know what to make of it
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Taylor Lautner and wife Taylor reveal baby name they're considering – and fans don't know what to make of it

She explained why their wedding leak left her anxious throughout the pregnancy, and why they plan to keep their daughter off social media

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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