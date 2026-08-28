Taylor Lautner and wife Taylor reveal baby name they're considering – and fans don't know what to make of it

Taylor Lautner's wife, registered nurse Taylor Lautner, has confirmed that a very specific name is on the shortlist for the couple's first child, and it's one that would leave every member of the family sharing the exact same first name.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked the pregnant nurse directly whether 'Taylor' was under consideration for their daughter.

'It may be in the mix,' she replied, before adding, 'We will find out when the baby comes.'

The Twilight actor and his wife tied the knot in November 2022, and revealed in March that they were expecting their first child together, later confirming they're having a baby girl.

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When they first shared the pregnancy news, Lautner posted a photo of himself kissing his wife's baby bump beside an ultrasound scan, joking, 'What's better than two Taylor Lautners?'

Taylor Lautner and his wife, registered nurse Taylor Lautner, married in November 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

What is Taylor Lautner's baby's name going to be?

According to the mother-to-be, she and her husband are weighing somewhere between three and five options, though she stopped short of naming any beyond the family favourite.

Asked how she felt about the pressure of picking, she admitted there was 'so much pressure naming a human.'

She also acknowledged just how loudly fans have been rooting for the triple-Taylor outcome, joking, "I feel like if I don't name my baby Taylor, the Internet's literally gonna cancel me."

She added, with a laugh, 'I'm gonna get cancelled,' while questioning whether the internet had really thought the idea through: 'But I'm like, guys, are you really gonna want that name?'

The couple, she revealed, had floated using the name regardless of the baby's gender long before the pregnancy.

"We used to always joke that if we're having a boy, we'd name him Taylor and call him 'T.J', she said.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in March. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Why did Taylor Lautner and his wife keep their pregnancy so private?

Beyond the name debate, the nurse also opened up about the anxiety of going public with the pregnancy in the first place.

She said that announcing it in March felt like a 'weight had been lifted,' admitting she had spent months dreading a leak before they were ready to share the news themselves.

That fear, she explained, traced back to their wedding, when an intimate photo from their first look was leaked just a day after the ceremony, an experience she described as far more invasive than being followed by paparazzi.

The couple went on to celebrate their baby shower in August, complete with pink decorations and close friends and family in attendance.

Looking ahead, the pair say they intend to keep their daughter off social media once she arrives, though the mother-to-be noted that stance could evolve over time.