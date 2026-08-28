Dolly Parton's emotional final resting place revealed following country icon's death aged 80

Dolly Parton will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

The country music icon died aged 80 on Tuesday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from around the world. Her family, devoted fans, fellow Hollywood stars and even members of the British royal family have all paid tribute to the legendary singer and songwriter.

In 2025, Parton’s husband of 58 years died aged 82 on March 3. The couple tied the knot In 1966 after two years of dating.

Dean was buried in a mausoleum at the Woodlawn Memorial Park, a site which is marked with a plaque that includes both Dean and Parton’s names.

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This will also be Parton’s final resting place following her private funeral service.

The couple were married from 1966 (Instagram/Dolly Parton)

An inscription reads “Married May 30, 1966” beneath a symbol representing two wedding bands.

Bellow each of their names are depictions of their respective childhood homes. Parton was raised in a one-bedroom log cabin where she resided with her 11 siblings in the Great Smoky Mountains in Locust Ridge, Tennessee.

As per Parton’s request, her immediate family will hold a small, private funeral service for the star.

In a statement posted by her family on Instagram this week, they announced: "At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family. Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message."

Her family also asked for donations to be made to her Imagination Library, a charity gifting books to children in need.

In her final interview with PEOPLE, published just days before her death, Parton spoke about setting her own health concerns aside to take care of her late husband.

Dolly Parton revealed the song she wants played at her funeral (Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

"I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she said.

Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew, announced her death in an Instagram video.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he said. “As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

Seaver shared details of how Parton asked to be laid to rest: “Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to feel comfortable and have some rest,” Seaver explained in the video.

While the beloved musician and philanthropist has a discography of her own to choose from, it was another song she decided she wanted played at her own funeral.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly back in 2014, the star said: "There’s a song called 'If We Never Meet Again'.

"It’s an old country–gospel church song that talks about if we never meet again this side of heaven, I will meet you on that beautiful shore."

Written by Southern Gospel songwriter Albert E. Brumley, Parton continued to recite the lyrics: "Where the charming roses bloom forever and where separations come no more."

She noted that the song was also played at her father Robert Parton Sr.'s funeral in 2000.