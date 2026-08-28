Dolly Parton's emotional final resting place revealed following country icon's death aged 80
Home>Celebrity

Dolly Parton's emotional final resting place revealed following country icon's death aged 80

The country music star's husband Carl Dean passed away in 2025 aged 82

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

Choose your content: