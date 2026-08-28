Sandra Bullock debuts new tattoo with deeply personal meaning
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Sandra Bullock debuts new tattoo with deeply personal meaning

The Oscar winner revealed delicate 'LB²' script on her shoulder at the London premiere of Practical Magic 2

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Simon Ackerman/Getty Images

Topics: Sandra Bullock, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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