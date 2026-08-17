Gillian Anderson opens up on 'secret' same-sex relationship she had in her teens with older girl
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Gillian Anderson opens up on 'secret' same-sex relationship she had in her teens with older girl

Anderson said that despite having relationships with women, she never really thought of them as being 'forever'

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Topics: Gillian Anderson, Entertainment, Celebrity, Sex and Relationships

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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