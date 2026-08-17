Billionaire Cristiano Ronaldo and wife Georgina Rodríguez explain why they wed in their living room
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Billionaire Cristiano Ronaldo and wife Georgina Rodríguez explain why they wed in their living room

With a 10-figure bank balance, the former Real Madrid forward could wed at any venue on the planet... so why do it at home?

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: Entertainment, Sport, Celebrity

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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