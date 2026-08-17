Billionaire Cristiano Ronaldo and wife Georgina Rodríguez explain why they wed in their living room

When you're as rich as Cristiano Ronaldo, you can wed the love of your life at any venue on the planet... which begs the question - why home?

Instead of renting a lavish castle, the Al-Nassr forward opted to exchange vows with Georgina Rodríguez at their new summer home in Cascais, Portugal - a coastal resort town a 40-minute drive west of the capital.

The property took seven years to construct, and they moved in this July. Okay, you can imagine how beautiful the living room where they tied the knot would look with the 41-year-old soccer legend having an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

“It’s perfect,” Georgina told Vogue. “All number sevens are signs.”

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Their wedding date, August 11, marked exactly ten years since they first met at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Naturally, the internet was buzzing with wild rumors about a massive celebrity blowout featuring A-list guests.

Georgina Rodrìguez and Cristiano Ronaldo share a kiss after the forward helped clinch a 13th Champions League for Real Madrid against Liverpool in 2018 (Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

However, Georgina brushed off all the gossip with the couple instead opting for a hyper-private ceremony with just their children - saving the massive blowout party for a later date.

"In the future we will have a big wedding, so we can celebrate with family and friends,” Georgina added.

Reflecting on her childhood dreams of massive castles, horse-drawn carriages, and diamond crowns, Georgina realized she no longer wanted any of that.

Instead, she craved a quiet moment at home with her partner and kids.

"Because castles, houses, islands, horses, cars: We have all of that within reach every day," she explained.

Being as famous as Ronaldo, it'll come as no surprise that intimacy is a rare for the pair of them. So, they decided the very room where they spend each was the best place to say their vows.

She wants their kids to look back at that exact dining space and think, 'Something wonderful happened at this table-the wedding vows of our parents'.

“It probably won’t be the same table,” joked Ronaldo. “We might change the decor.”

Georgina and Ronaldo tied the knot at home with just their children in attendance (Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

On the day, to honor their first meeting, the whole family wore custom Gucci outfits, as Georgina wanted to keep things authentic.

So, that's why the pair wed in their living room! As for the honeymoon, you'd probably imagine billionaires would spend it on a super yacht sailing through the Caribbean - but not Ronaldo.

After saying 'I do', he had to immediately return to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming soccer season.

For Georgina, the casual living room ceremony was a triumph.

“It was exactly as I’d imagined it,” she added.

“Intimate, full of love, and with our family in the most important starring role. I couldn’t hold back the tears.”

Of course, in her Netflix series, Georgina had previously shared that marriage was always in their long-term plans, noting that it would happen when the timing felt right for both of them - so their wedding should have come as no surprise... other than where it was held and who WASN'T invited!

Congratulations to the Ronaldos. Siuuu!