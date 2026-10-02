Kylie Kelce apologizes to Kate Middleton over 'offensive' mistake

Kylie Kelce invited Kate Middleton onto her podcast, but made an 'offensive' mistake in the process.

Kylie hosts the Not Gonna Lie podcast, where the likes of Kerry Washington, Caitlin Clark, and Ted Lasso star Juno Temple have all been guests.

But she's now shooting her shot with the Princess of Wales and on a September 24 episode of her podcast issued a direct message to her.

"Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids," Kylie said. "I don’t know. We got a couple things in common."

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However, people were quick to point out to Kylie that 'Princess Kate' isn't the correct way to address the future Queen of England. Instead, it should be Princess Catherine.

Kylie Kelce incorrectly referred to Kate Middleton as 'Princess Kate' (Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

In a new episode of Not Gonna Lie, Kylie addressed her recent blunder and said she wasn't aware that what she'd said can be seen as 'offensive'. She also told her listeners that she'll now refer to the senior member of the royal family as Princess Catherine.

"I didn’t know that. Now I know that. Now I will proceed accordingly. I apologize for the mistake," the mom-of-three said. "I would like to refer to people in the most respectful way and how they feel respected."

Kylie went on: "Princess Catherine, or the Princess of Wales, I apologize. I will get that sorted immediately, starting now."

It's thought that the Princess of Wales prefers being called Catherine as she signs off any letters she writes with a 'C' rather than a 'K', according to HELLO!.

It was actually her husband Prince William that publicly called his wife 'Kate', and the moniker quickly stuck.

When the pair got engaged in 2010, Prince William gave an interview and referred to his partner as Kate.

William said in their first joint interview together: "As every guy out there will know, it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going. So I was planning it and then it just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful."

William also addressed at the time if there was any pressure for Kate to become the 'next Princess Diana'.

"No one is trying to fill my mother's shoes," he insisted. "It's about carving your own future and your own destiny, and Kate will do a very good job at that."

The royal couple got engaged in 2010 (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

While Kylie made a mistake by using the wrong name for the Princess of Wales, there's still a chance that she'll get the fellow mother on her show as she does have some ties to the Prince of Wales...

William recently made a surprise appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. In the July 3 episode, the trio discussed things like soccer and US-UK relations.

Meanwhile William is thought to be friends with Kylie's new sister-in-law Taylor Swift. William famously took his kids George and Charlotte to see the singer live in London back in 2024.