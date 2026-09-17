King Charles issues response to Princess Diana's brother over brazen claims on her death
Home>News>UK News

King Charles issues response to Princess Diana's brother over brazen claims on her death

Buckingham Palace typically doesn't comment on books 'as a matter of principle'

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Topics: UK News, Royal Family, Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles III

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

Choose your content: