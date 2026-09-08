Harry and Meghan's response to King's blunt letter outlining their future royal roles revealed
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Harry and Meghan's response to King's blunt letter outlining their future royal roles revealed

King Charles' letter explained that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not resuming any royal duties

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family, UK News, King Charles III

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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