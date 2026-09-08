Harry and Meghan's response to King's blunt letter outlining their future royal roles revealed

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has addressed King Charles' letter about their return to the UK.

Harry and Meghan famously ditched their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US shortly after. They had lived there with their two children, Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet, ever since – but have now unexpectedly moved back to England.

Reportedly the family-of-four will live on private property outside of London in the Cotswolds area, says BBC News, and Lilibet and Archie have been enrolled at a local school.

King Charles published a letter yesterday (September 7) addressing his son and daughter-in-law's return and explained that they will be 'private citizens with commercial and charitable interests'.

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"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the letter stated.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently moved back to the UK (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected."

It added: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity."

Harry and Meghan will still not be able to use titles of 'His and Her Royal Highness', the letter, sent on behalf of the king by the Lord Chamberlain, further clarified.

Now Harry's team have responded to what was said in the king's letter, with a spokesperson saying it left everyone 'surprised'.

Apparently Meghan and Harry were 'surprised' by King Charles' letter (Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

They told Daily Mail: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."

According to the newspaper, the couple were given a heads up about the letter itself but not its contents.

Per the BBC, the king's letter was been sent to Harry's team, government departments, military officials and Lord Lieutenants.

Sources who spoke to the news oulet said the decision to made the letter public was for transparency purposes and to prevent it being leaked to the press.

LADBible Group have approached Buckingham Palace and representatives for Harry and Meghan comment.

Reportedly the couple are going to live in the Cotswolds with their children (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

While it's not totally clear what kind of reception the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received from the king and other members of the royal family upon their return to the UK, it's very clear how President Donald Trump feels about it.

"I wouldn't have taken them back," he told reporters, adding: "If I were the royal family, I would not have taken him back."

Trump went on to say that he's 'happy' about Harry and Meghan leaving the States as he was 'not a fan'.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: A timeline of key events

July 2016

Meghan and Harry are set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

November 2016

Harry confirms Meghan is his girlfriend and condemns the media for subjecting her ‘to a wave of abuse and harassment’.

A statement from his communications secretary reads: “Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.

“Some of it has been hidden from the public - the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”

November 2017

The couple announce their engagement.

May 2018

Meghan and Harry tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2019

Prince Harry launches legal action against News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged phone hacking and the unlawful interception of his voicemails.

May 2019

Prince Archie is born on 6 May at the Portland Hospital in London.

January 2020

Meghan and Harry announce plans to ‘step back’ as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and ‘work to become financially independent’.

In a statement, they said: “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

February 2020

The committee responsible for royal security decides Harry will no longer receive the same level of taxpayer-funded protection he had as a working royal. He later launches legal action against the UK government, challenging the decision.

March 2020

The Sussexes move to the US, settling in Meghan’s native ⁠California.

February 2021

Meghan wins an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers (publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday) following the publication of her 2018 letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

March 2021

During a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan says she experienced suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie. The couple also allege there had been ‘concerns and conversations’ within the Royal Family about ‘how dark’ their son’s skin might be.

The Palace later responds: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

June 2021

Princess Lilibet is born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

June 2022

The couple attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but do not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the Royal Family.

September 2022

Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96. Meghan and Harry travel to the UK for the funeral and burial ceremonies.

The Prince and Princess of Wales seen with Harry and Meghan at Queen Elizabeth's funeral (Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

January 2023

Harry’s memoir, Spare, is published. It contains some bombshell claims against his family, including an alleged altercation with Prince William and ‘tensions’ between Meghan and Kate Middleton, as well as revelations about his past drug use and losing his virginity.

May 2023

Harry attends his father King Charles’ coronation while Meghan stays in California with their children. He's seen sitting two rows behind William in Westminster Abbey and is not invited onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Harry leaves the country just hours later

June 2023

Harry testifies in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, making him the first senior British royal to give evidence in court in more than 130 years.

December 2023

A three-day court hearing begins over Harry’s legal challenge to his UK security arrangements. His lawyers argue that the decision to downgrade his protection after he stopped being a ‘working royal’ was ‘unlawful and unfair’.

Later this month, Harry wins part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, with a judge awarding him £140,600 in damages.

February 2024

At the start of the month, Harry makes a brief trip to the UK following King Charles’ cancer announcement.

The High Court dismisses his challenge over his UK security arrangements. Harry says he will appeal the decision.

January 2025

News Group Newspapers (publisher of The Sun) settles Harry’s lawsuit, offering him a ‘full and unequivocal apology’ for the ‘serious intrusion’ into his private life between 1996 and 2011, including ‘incidents of unlawful activity’ carried out by private investigators. It agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’.

May 2025

Three Court of Appeal judges reject Harry’s appeal over his UK security, ruling that the decision to provide him with case-by-case protection was ‘lawful and rational‘.

Prince Harry appears emotional in an interview with the BBC (BBC)

Harry tells the BBC he ‘would love a reconciliation’ with his family and that there was ‘no point in continuing to fight anymore’ because ‘life is precious’. Though he claims that his father ‘won't speak to me because of this security stuff’.

Harry says he’s ‘devastated’ he lost his legal case for security in the UK, adding: “I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

September 2025

Harry joins King Charles for a private tea at Clarence House in London, their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months.

July 2026

Meghan, Harry and their two children meet with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House.

August 2026

Meghan and Harry plan to relocate back to the UK, with their children enrolled to start at school in September.