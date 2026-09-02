Trump says he's 'happy' Harry and Meghan went back to UK as he's 'not a fan'
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Trump says he's 'happy' Harry and Meghan went back to UK as he's 'not a fan'

It has been reported that Megan and Harry are not fans of the 'current US administration'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Donald Trump, Royal Family

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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