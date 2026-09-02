What happens if jury cannot come to unanimous verdict in Lindsay Clancy trial explained by attorney
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What happens if jury cannot come to unanimous verdict in Lindsay Clancy trial explained by attorney

The jury in the historic murder trial, made up of nine women and three men, are currently deadlocked for the second time

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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