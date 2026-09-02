Parents of Saylor Hayes, 5, arrested after she's found dead as mother shared 'little angel' tribute
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Parents of Saylor Hayes, 5, arrested after she's found dead as mother shared 'little angel' tribute

The girl had wandered from the family’s vacation rental before her body was discovered in a nearby South Carolina waterway

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

Topics: Crime, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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