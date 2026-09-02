Mom of Times Square stabbing suspect speaks out after she was shot dead by police
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Mom of Times Square stabbing suspect speaks out after she was shot dead by police

The family of the woman shot dead by police after a fatal New York City stabbing has questioned the use of lethal force

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, New York, US News, Police

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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