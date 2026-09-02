Thousands of tennis ball-sized spiders are invading homes this month — here's how to keep them out
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Thousands of tennis ball-sized spiders are invading homes this month — here's how to keep them out

Some fruit leftovers might just come in handy...

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Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: UK News, Animals

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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