Vet issues urgent warning on how to keep pets safe during Fourth of July fireworks

With July 4th nearly here, there's going to be an awful lot of fireworks set off across the country in the coming days.

And while they may seem like a fun way to celebrate America's 250th birthday, the huge bangs are certainly not enjoyable for our pets.

This is because 'the hearing of dogs, cats, and most small herbivore pets like rabbits is far more sensitive than our own', vet Ben Simpson-Vernon told UNILAD.

"This means they can hear fireworks going off in the distance we may not perceive, they hear sound frequencies we cannot, and bangs that are loud to us, may be even more intense to their ears," Ben added.

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The vet went on to say that a pet will struggle to 'rationalize' what a firework is – meaning July 4th can be quite a 'terrifying' experience for them.

As result, Ben has issued an urgent warning to people considering setting off fireworks this Independence Day.

Ben Simpson-Vernon has issued a warning ahead of Independence Day (Supplied)

He continued to UNILAD: "Do consider attending an organized firework display rather than setting fireworks off in your backyard, especially if you or your immediate neighbours have pets.

"To minimize the impact on pets, if you do decide to have fireworks at home, consider quieter options such as fountains or Catherine wheels, or purchasing other lower-noise fireworks which are now available."

There are many things people can do to help minimize the stress on pets this Independence Day, including creating a 'den', which Ben says cats and dogs 'love'.

"Creating a den is a great idea – dogs and cats often like to hide away when they are feeling fearful and a den creates a safe space for them to do that and feel secure," the vet added.

"You can simply cover over a table with a sheet and place a pet bed or some cushions/blankets inside."

It's also advised to play music during fireworks 'with a bassline that muffles out the bangs and pops', according to Ben.

The expert also advised any pets that are kept outside such as rabbits to be moved inside or to an enclosed space.

What should owners do if they see their pet is distressed during fireworks?

Not all methods such as creating a den are going to work on some pets, so what should owners do?

Well, according to Ben, it's all about distracting your furry friend.

The vet explained: "Consider offering them a puzzle feeder, or Kong-type toy stuffed with food. Many dogs find licking to be a calming activity – consider offering them a lick mat with something tasty on to keep their mind distracted.

Fireworks can be distressing for pets (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"If your pet comes to you seeking comfort it is important to offer them that emotional support by petting or cuddling them, if they wish.

"However, try to remain calm and not be overly animated in your attempts to soothe them – a big response from you can reinforce the idea to them that there IS something to be fearful of.

"Try to go about your business as you usually would as much as possible."

Ben went on to say that for those animals who have severe noise phobia, anti-anxiety medication will likely be needed.

This can be prescribed by your veterinarian, he explained.