Vet issues urgent warning on how to keep pets safe during Fourth of July fireworks
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Vet issues urgent warning on how to keep pets safe during Fourth of July fireworks

The vet explained that fireworks can be a 'terrifying' experience for our pets

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: US News, Animals

Callum Jones
Callum Jones