The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued a warning to Americans ahead of the Independence Day weekend over one item you'll likely find at a July 4th party.

America's 250th birthday is fast approaching, with the TSA predicting some 18.7 million people will pass through security between June 30 and July 6.

They are expecting their busiest day of travel on Friday (July 3) as three million people will jump on a flight to join loved ones to mark July 4th.

Ahead of such a busy travel period, the TSA has reminded passengers of a banned item, which will certainly be popular at Independence Day parties.

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Sparklers will be used by millions of Americans over the next week, but if you're planning to fly before heading to a celebration, it's important you buy them at your final destination.

The handheld pyrotechnic devices burn at over 1,000 degrees Celsius, so it's advised users handle with care. Experts also advise against children using sparklers.

Sparklers are popular on July 4th, but they shouldn't be used by children, according to experts (Getty Stock Photo)

Detailing a number of other items banned at airport security screening, a TSA spokesperson told UNILAD: "Fireworks and sparklers are highly flammable and made from explosive materials. Because they are classified as hazardous, they are prohibited from being transported on aircraft in both checked baggage and carry-on bags.

"This restriction applies to all types and sizes, including but not limited to: aerial repeater fireworks, aerial shell fireworks, bottle rockets, chasers, firecrackers, flying spinners, fountains, ground spinners, missiles, parachute fireworks, poppers, Roman candles, skyrockets, smoke fireworks, snakes, snaps, sparklers, strobes, and wheels."

The TSA spokesperson went on to say that passengers are responsible 'for the items that they pack in their checked bags and carry-on bags'.

Ahead of the busy period, the TSA has confirmed all security checkpoints will be 'fully staffed'.

TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said: "[We] are prepared to welcome these travelers and handle the large passenger volumes expected during the Fourth of July holiday period.

The TSA say they are 'prepared' for the influx of passengers (Getty Stock Photo)

"We’ve implemented significant technology enhancements at key airports for the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 as well as for America 250 celebrations across the country.

"TSA is working closely with federal, state and local partners to safeguard the traveling public and manage security for large-scale public events."

The statement concluded by the TSA claiming that US passengers are 'experiencing faster screening lanes' on top of 'the highest levels of security' ahead of the hectic July 4th period.

Away from July 4th celebrations, US customs are already busier than usual due to the influx of soccer fans in the country for the World Cup.