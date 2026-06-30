TSA issues warning after banning July 4th essential used by millions every year
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TSA issues warning after banning July 4th essential used by millions every year

The TSA describes the Independence Day essential as 'highly flammable'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Travel, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones