It's officially the week of Independence Day, with millions across the US getting ready for the July 4th celebrations.

Independence Day this year, which is a very special one considering it's America's 250th birthday, falls on a Saturday - ideal for those who work Monday-Friday and are able to celebrate in style.

While millions will mark the occasion with parties over the weekend, others will celebrate with a firework display.

It's advised by authorities to attend a public display this Independence Day, though some Americans will decide to set off their own fireworks in their backyard.

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There are a number of rules to be aware of when it comes to this though, which can vary from state to state.

Ahead of Independence Day, the 35,000 residents of Long Beach, New York, have been issued a warning regarding setting off fireworks.

Those found guilty could face a fine of up to $15,000 or 15 days behind bars.

America celebrates its 250th birthday this year (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

In New York state, where Long Beach is situated, it's illegal to use, own or sell fireworks. The exception being public displays performed by authorised professionals.

The use of fireworks in Long Beach previously saw fines range from $5 to $250 for a single violation, but a new law approved by the City Council earlier this month saw the maximum penalty for fireworks violations made 60 times greater.

Acting City Police Commissioner Richard DePalma told press: "Fireworks are dangerous. We're inundated with complaints about fireworks.

"These increased penalties, they give us a stronger tool to deter dangerous and reckless behavior before somebody gets seriously hurt."

DePalma added: "We're seeing little stuff and we're also seeing the big stuff now. These mortars and these high-powered fireworks are becoming more prevalent."

The acting police commissioner went on to say that with the good weather the summer provides, crowds are much larger in Long Beach around Independence Day.

“We're less than 4 square miles and people live right on top of each other,” DePalma added.

Long Beach, New York (Getty Stock Photo)

“With these high-powered fireworks, not only is it dangerous for the people setting them off, it's dangerous for the people surrounding it because there is potential for fire, there's potential for damage, there's potential for injury.”

According to ABC7, some residents of Long Beach welcome the latest law change, with local Anthony Daleo praising the change.

"I think if you're really looking to stop people, I think that's the way to do it," he said.

"I think a $100 is a slap on the wrist and basically people are going to do it and pay the fine."

You've been warned!