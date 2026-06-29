New Yorkers using fireworks on July 4th face jail or fine up to 60 times higher after new law passes
Home>News>US News

New Yorkers using fireworks on July 4th face jail or fine up to 60 times higher after new law passes

Fireworks are not permitted in the New York state

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Topics: US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones