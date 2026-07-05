Trump makes bold claim about other countries during 40-minute long July 4th speech
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Trump makes bold claim about other countries during 40-minute long July 4th speech

Donald Trump's 250th Anniversary speech for the 4th of July was delivered nearly two hours late

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones