Trump makes bold claim about other countries during 40-minute long July 4th speech

Donald Trump’s 4th of July speech talked about the nation’s 250 years of independence, while also making a huge claim that could spark controversy.

The US celebrated the 250th anniversary of its autonomy just yesterday, with Trump bringing out the big guns in the form of his project, 'Freedom250'.

The event, which saw flocks of people crowded near the Lincoln Memorial and Protomac River, was greeted with around 850,000 fireworks, per France24.

But that wasn’t the only explosion of the day, as Trump made a whopping claim about the nation, it’s stance in the global landscape, and its ‘cancer’ that needs to be stomped out.

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Starting his speech nearly two hours later due to major disruptions caused thunderstorms and excessive heat, he revealed where he believes the US sits among the rest of the world.

You might already guess what he said.

Donald Trump made a shocking claim during his 4th of July speech (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Standing in front of a crowd of 150,000 on the National Mall, Trump began: “For 250 years, the United States of America has been the hope, the promise, the light, and the glory among all of the nations of the world, all over the world.”

He then boldly claimed the rest of the world wants to imitate the US, noting: “They try and be like us. Nobody can be like us.”

“America will never be a communist country — won’t happen,” he went on to add, calling Communism ‘a loser’.

He ranted: “Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world, only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America. We’re not going to let it happen,” Trump continued.”

Trump stood and explained that other nations are trying to copy the US (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump’s long speech reiterated his distain of Communism, where he also claimed that it’s a ‘cancer’, noting: “You got to cut it out, you got to cut it out fast.”

Steering back on track about the US, the POTUS then explained just how socially advanced he believes the US is compared to other nations.

“Unlike so many others in the world, in this country we have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, equal justice under the law. Although I wasn’t treated that well, but we won’t get into that,” Trump said.

“This is only the dawn of the Golden Age of America, and on this 250th Fourth of July, we declare, just as they did two and a half centuries ago, that for our country, for our children, for the cause of liberty, we are going to take our country to new levels, to levels not reached.

“We’re going to make it bigger, better, stronger, and we’re going to love it even more. And I just want to thank you … and I want to thank everybody, and we love you all, and it’s an honor to be your president,” he concluded.