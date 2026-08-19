A 63-year-old man has shared the life lessons he has learnt that everyone in their 20s and 30s should know before it's too late.

While many of us like to believe our early adult years are for figuring life out, 63-year-old Rob has shared the life lessons he wishes he'd learnt sooner - and some might even make you rethink how you're spending the 'golden' years.

In fact, his advice is a reminder that sometimes you don’t realize what really matters until you’ve got a few more years under your belt.

Born in New Zealand, Rob moved to the Netherlands in 1999.

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But he has found true success on YouTube in his 60s, with nearly 100k subscribers, sharing the things he wished he had known sooner.

'Time isn't endless'

Something we're all subconsciously aware of - but rarely like to actually think about.

"Every second that passes, every minute that passes, we're never going to get back," he explained.

He encouraged people to appreciate the 'simple things'. (Rob so far so good)

Rob added: "And when I think back to that period in that time you're sort of wasting it on on petty or materialistic things.

"You start to realize, was it worth it?"

'If you want to make a change - start now'

Too often we put things off until tomorrow or next week - but Rob's advice is to start right now.

"Tomorrow might not never happen," he said.

Rob aded: "All that matters is how we choose to live today at the present moment."

'Everything you think is important, isn't important'

The 63-year-old noted that a 'major health scare' in his 40s was what encouraged him to think about life more deeply.

"The important thing for me was my family, my health - I had to get healthier," he explained.

Rob admitted it took a 'major health scare' for him to make the realizations. (Rob so far so good)

Rob noted: "It took a major traumatic event in my life to turn me around. And I hope this helps so that you don't have to go through that experience."

'Find the things that make you happy'

He noted that even friends his age or older still haven't figured this one out fully.

"They can't help themselves, that's the way they find happiness, by just consuming things," he explained.

Speaking of his own situation, Rob added: "We don't have the stress of 'oh we've got a big house, so we need a big security system', and all the stress that comes with consuming."

Appreciate the simple things

His last piece of advice is simple, 'learn to slow down'.

He urged young people to 'appreciate nature', as he added: "You don't have to rush everywhere. Love the time you have now."