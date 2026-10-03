Archeologists discover hidden tomb untouched for 600 years that's 'like a treasure chest'
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Archeologists discover hidden tomb untouched for 600 years that's 'like a treasure chest'

A total of 38 skeletal remains were found in and around the tomb

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Ministry of Culture of Peru

Topics: World News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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