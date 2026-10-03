Archeologists discover hidden tomb untouched for 600 years that's 'like a treasure chest'

Archaeologists in Peru have uncovered a hidden tomb that remained untouched underground for 600 years.

Inside, researchers found the skeletal remains of 38 different people, many of which had red pigment on them, as well as numerous different artifacts.

Peru's Ministry of Culture announced the momentous discovery on X last month, announcing that archaeologists in La Libertad had uncovered an exceptionally well-preserved mausoleum believed to have been built for prominent members of the Chimú kingdom, which flourished between approximately 900 and 1470 CE.

The view of the entrance to the burial site (Ministry of Culture)

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The Chimú were one of Peru’s major pre-Hispanic cultures and their capital, Chan Chan, has been a World Heritage site since 1986.

The remains of one singular person were found within the main chamber of the tomb, while secondary areas contained weapons, metal emblems and the skeletons of 20 others, the New York Times reports. Meanwhile, 18 more bodies were found on the platform.

Interestingly, many of the skulls in the tomb featured traces of red pigment, thought to possibly be cinnabar, which is a red mineral made of mercury sulphide. This chemical was thought of as a 'sacred pigment' during this time period according to the Ministry of Culture.

The remains of 38 people were found (Ministry of Culture)

Henry Gayoso Rullier, head of research for the Chan Chan Archaeological Complex, told The Art newspaper: "This pigment, likely mercury sulfide, known as cinnabar, is present across the Central Andes.

"It was used in pottery, murals, on warriors’ bodies, in sacrifices and on funerary masks covering the bodies and faces of the deceased."

Jorge Meneses, the archaeologist responsible for the project, explained that the discovery reveals a lot about the funerary practices about the Chimú elite.

"The central chamber can also be understood as a final photograph of a much longer process: the veneration of an ancestor belonging to a group politically linked to the Chimú Kingdom," he explained.

"In the Andean conception, death did not necessarily mean the end of the relationship with the deceased."

The remains and objects are now under analysis (Ministry of Culture)

Scientists also uncovered around 60 ceramic pieces, which they believe featured stylistic choices of the Inca civilization, which came long after Chimú culture.

Meneses said in a statement: "What we knew came from looted platforms. Today we have the historic opportunity to study individuals and artifacts intact after 600 years."

The remains and objects are now under analysis, with Sinthya Cueva, Chan Chan’s research programme director, explaining: "Bioanthropological studies can reveal the age, sex and diet of the remains, along with biological connections between them."