Jill Biden opens up about hidden toll of caring for husband Joe through stage 4 cancer battle
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Jill Biden opens up about hidden toll of caring for husband Joe through stage 4 cancer battle

Dr. Jill Biden, 75, opened up about the daily emotional and physical toll of caring for the former president amid his stage 4 cancer fight.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Topics: Joe Biden, US News, Cancer

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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