Criminologist who's met ‘hundreds of murderers’ reveals what really motivates a killer
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Criminologist who's met ‘hundreds of murderers’ reveals what really motivates a killer

David Wilson also revealed which age group is most at risk of becoming a murder victim

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: LADbible Stories

Topics: Crime, True crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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