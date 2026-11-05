Former death row officer reveals what happens in the 72 hours before an inmate is executed
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Former death row officer reveals what happens in the 72 hours before an inmate is executed

The officer also revealed how an inmate being executed can impact other prisoners as well

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: @Riseabovewithkevin/YouTube

Topics: Death Row, True crime, Podcast

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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