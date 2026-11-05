Nicki Minaj shares bizarre 15-point rant after Trump's disastrous midterms loss
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Nicki Minaj shares bizarre 15-point rant after Trump's disastrous midterms loss

Minaj told people to 'Stay tuned & STAY MAD' in a strange 15-point list on X

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Nicki Minaj, US News, Donald Trump

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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