Nicki Minaj shares bizarre 15-point rant after Trump's disastrous midterms loss

Nicki Minaj has written an impassioned, and at times opaque, statement following the Republicans' midterm catastrophe.

The rapper had been out on the campaign trail supporting Trump's party, with appearances at a Michigan rally alongside the president last month, and then at a polling station in New Hampshire on voting day.

Trump has even said it would be a 'good idea' for Minaj to take over from Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary.

Understandably, Minaj will be disappointed with how the voting turned out, with the Democrats taking control of the Senate and the House.

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Rather than distancing herself from Trump, Minaj insisted he remained in office and took aim at his critics.

Minaj opened her list with: “Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.” She also wrote: “The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION” and “Jesus is STILL LORD,” before praising what she described as “Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.”

Nicki Minaj threw her weight behind the Donald Trump administration in 2025. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

She congratulated Republican politicians Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds, then hit out at a 'billion-dollar' campaign that failed to secure victory.

Although not clear, she apparently seems to be referirng to Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign.

The rapper also addressed her fanbase, known as the Barbz, writing: “The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!!” Another line read: “I don’t vote, I VETO,” followed by “Stay tuned & STAY MAD.”

She went on: “Christians are STILL being killed,” appearing to refer to her widely disputed allegation that Christians are being targeted in Nigeria.

She added: “Maybe now our people will WAKE UP.” She ended the message with “Love you” alongside a pink bow and US flag emoji, but she wasn't quite done.

In the follow-up, Minaj shifted her attention to Musk, the owner of X.

Her 14th point read: “Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue.”

Musk saw $24.8 billion wiped from his net worth after he spent $450 billion supporting Republican candidates in the midterms.

She then used her final point to praise Grok, Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot, describing it as a 'phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better,' and thanking the account associated with it.

The posts followed a bruising night for Republicans.

Democrats have flipped both chambers of Congress, giving them t

The result gave Democrats the ability to block legislation and investigate the Trump administration, marking a major shift in the balance of power during the president's final two years in office.

How Nicki Minaj became a vocal Trump supporter

Minaj's support for Trump has become increasingly public over the past year.

She previously criticized his immigration policies during his first term, but later described herself as the president's 'number one fan'.

1. Nicki Minaj used the final two points of her 15-point statement to praise Elon Musk and his AI chatbot Grok. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

In January, she appeared alongside Trump at the White House's Trump Accounts Summit, where she publicly praised him. She also spoke about her support during an appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, citing the importance of religious freedom and saying she sympathized with what she viewed as bullying directed at the president.

Her political involvement extended to the campaign trail in October, when she joined Trump at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, and voiced support for Republican candidates ahead of the midterms.

She told the crowd: “President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time,” adding that she would continue to support him.

Minaj has also drawn attention for her appearance at a United Nations event focused on violence against Christians in Nigeria, an issue she has publicly advocated on.