Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement as he retires from international soccer
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Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement as he retires from international soccer

The 41-year-old soccer star announced the news of his retirement on November 5

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: asser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Topics: Football, Sport, World News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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