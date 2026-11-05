Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement as he retires from international soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo has released a new statement announcing his retirement from soccer.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Ronaldo said: "To the Portuguese people: the day has come to return the number seven jersey of our national team—a team that belongs to us all.

"I never felt it was exclusively mine; rather, for twenty-three years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me to stadiums all over the world. Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future."

"This was not an easy decision," he went on, "for some choices are not made solely with the head—they are also made with the heart."

Advert

Ronaldo's sports career started in August 2003 and 'changed [his] life forever'. He has made over 200 appearances on pitch for his home team of Portugal since then, over which he scored 146 goals, as per Sky Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially retiring from soccer (Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

The 41-year-old, who recently wed his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez, further shared: "Throughout my career with the national team, I strove to push past my own limits. I wanted to win, I wanted to be the best, and I wanted to make history.

"I was always demanding of myself—always wanting more, always believing that we could go even further. And I gave everything I had for this jersey.

"There were perfect afternoons and evenings; there were victories I will never forget; and there were defeats that are still painful to recall.

"I also failed at times; I suffered; there were moments when I could not give the Portuguese people what they so deeply desired. But I never gave up. And, above all, I never ceased to feel proud to represent Portugal."

Ronaldo is famous for wearing a number 7 jersey.

Many of Ronaldo's 679,000,000 Instagram followers have already commented on the clip.

"Legendary and will always be. Thank you for the best moments," one person said.

"Cristiano Ronaldo best of all time," said another, while a third hailed him the 'god of football'.