Cristiano Ronaldo issues explosive statement as he suddenly leaves Portugal international soccer team

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on his sudden exit from the Portugal squad, claiming coach Jorge Jesus went back on his word not once, but twice.

The 41-year-old, who is Portugal's captain and all-time leading scorer, left the team's camp in Copenhagen ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark.

In a lengthy statement, Ronaldo gave his account of the dispute and insisted he remains available for his country once any punishment has been served.

Jesus has a different version. On Sunday, after Portugal's win over Norway, the coach denied he had made any agreement with the player, but left the door open for his return.

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The dispute centers on Portugal's matches against Norway and Denmark.

Ronaldo's statement covers the plan to rest him, the coach's change of mind and the meeting that followed, with Jesus denying that any agreement was made.

Ronaldo left Portugal's camp in Copenhagen before the Nations League match against Denmark. (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Why did Ronaldo leave the Portugal squad?

Ronaldo said Jesus had agreed a plan under which the forward would miss the matches against Norway and Denmark in order to manage his fitness.

However, on the day of the Norway game, he says the coach told him he would play for 30 minutes.

"Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from halftime onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn't called on," Ronaldo said. 'The manager had broken his word to me.'

That, by his telling, was the first broken promise. A subsequent meeting with Jesus, attended by Simao Coutinho, the sporting director of Ronaldo's club side Al Nassr, produced an agreement for the coach to clarify events at his next press conference, Ronaldo said.

According to Ronaldo, an eight-point document was prepared stating that he had never demanded playing time and had respected Jesus' decisions, and that the coach asking him to warm up without bringing him on had been a mistake. He said the agreed notes did not require Jesus to apologize, but that the coach's public remarks bore no resemblance to their private discussion.

"It was the second time he had broken his word to me," Ronaldo said. "I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises."

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus denied making any agreement with Ronaldo after Portugal's win over Norway. (Photo by Al Nassr Saudi Club / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Will Ronaldo play for Portugal again?

Ronaldo said he is not limiting his international ambitions to a farewell appearance, despite the rupture.

"If I'm physically fit, playing for my club - scoring goals, I hope - after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I'll be available, as I've always been until now, to compete and win for our national team," he added.

He also apologized for failing to greet supporters after the Norway match and for leaving his teammates, accepting that his captaincy made his conduct more serious.

"The consequences of my actions must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation," he said.

UNILAD has contacted the Portuguese Football Federation for comment.