Cristiano Ronaldo issues explosive statement as he suddenly leaves Portugal international soccer team
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Cristiano Ronaldo issues explosive statement as he suddenly leaves Portugal international soccer team

Ronaldo said the Portuguese head coach Jorge Jesus 'broke an agreement' with him before leaving the team camp

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Football, Sport

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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