Messi announces international retirement from soccer in emotional statement

The greatest to ever play the game has officially confirmed his retirement from international soccer.

The 39-year-old Argentine legend confirmed he will never don the iconic white and blue jersey again following a brutal few weeks for the superstar, who famously helped secure Argentina their first World Cup since Diego Maradona.

Messi's glittering international career ends having netted 125 goals and assisted a further 68 - that's an incredible 193 goal contributions in 207 appearances.

Taking to Instagram today, he finally broke his silence on his future.

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"After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the National Team," Messi began.

"It was a decision that hurt—and still hurts deep down—but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all—not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

Lionel Messi helped Argentina lift the World Cup in Qatar 2022 (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

"Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the National Team. I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here."

He continued: "Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years. I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much. Now I’ll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad—especially the bad).

"Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this journey—so beautiful, yet so difficult. Thank you to every coach, teammate, and official I’ve shared this path with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you—alongside my teammates—moments we once only dreamed of. It was an incredible experience to live this with you all. I love you!"

Before concluding: "Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Let's go, Argentina!





"*I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before."

His father, Jorge Messi, sadly died at the age of 68 earlier this month (August 8) at a clinic in Rosario, Argentina.

Messi was visibly emotional on the pitch during the recent World Cup due to his father's declining health - which became public the day before the World Cup final, where Argentina suffered a crushing 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain.

Messi bows out of international soccer with the second most goals scored for a country - only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo who has bagged a staggering 146 goals in 233 appearances. However, the forward has assisted just 46, meaning his total goal contributions fall one short of Messi's 193.