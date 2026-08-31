Messi announces international retirement from soccer in emotional statement
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Messi announces international retirement from soccer in emotional statement

The greatest soccer player to ever grace the planet has confirmed his retirement from the biggest stage of all

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Sport

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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