Powerful Super El Niño could have devastating effects on major US city
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Powerful Super El Niño could have devastating effects on major US city

A brewing weather system already drenching NYC in record rain could reshape the entire winter forecast

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Severe Weather Europe

Topics: Climate Change, Environment, New York

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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