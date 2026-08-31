Met Gala is canceling 2027 John Galliano exhibit after facing backlash
Home>News>US News

Met Gala is canceling 2027 John Galliano exhibit after facing backlash

The Met Gala will not go ahead as planned, The Metropolitan Museum of Art has confirmed

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Topics: Met Gala, Fashion

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: