Met Gala is canceling 2027 John Galliano exhibit after facing backlash

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has officially scrapped its controversial Spring 2027 exhibition centered on disgraced fashion designer John Galliano.

Organizers initially faced backlash after announcing the upcoming Met Gala theme would be titled 'John Galliano: Horizons'.

The 65-year-old has been plagued with controversy, including being convicted of committing two hate crimes in Paris, which resulted in him facing an $8,500 fine - it came after a video showed Galliano declaring his love for Hitler at a restaurant in the French capital.

Following widespread outrage over the announcement, Galliano issued a statement this morning (August 31) confirming he was pulling out.

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It began: "I am profoundly grateful to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and particularly to Max Hollein, Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour, for the extraordinary honour of proposing an exhibition devoted to my work.

"I am profoundly grateful to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and particularly to Max Hollein, Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour, for the extraordinary honour of proposing an exhibition devoted to my work.

John Galliano pictured Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2024 (Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"To have my creative journey considered by an institution that I have admired throughout my life moved me more deeply than I can express. I will remain forever grateful for the confidence, care and scholarship that Max, Andrew, Anna and the entire Met team brought to this project."

He continued: "After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time. I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry.

"I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition or a single public gesture. It is a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning and one's conduct over time. I do not want the debate surrounding me to place the Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute. I also recognise and respect that an exhibition honouring my work would be painful for some.

British fashion designer Galliano pictured back in 2005 working with a fashion model and assistants during a fitting session fat Christian Dior's headquarters (Derek Hudson/Getty Images)

"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have guided, supported and accompanied me throughout these fifteen years of sobriety and recovery from alcoholism and addiction. Your wisdom, patience and humanity have helped me more than I can ever adequately express. I remain profoundly indebted to you for giving me, as you promised, a life better than I could ever have dreamt of."

Before concluding: "My gratitude to the Met, Max, Andrew and Anna remains profound and enduring. Their generosity, humanity and belief in the importance of fashion as art, culture and history - as well as their understanding of human fragility and the possibility of growth - will remain with me always. John Galliano."

The fashion designer began his career with Givenchy before becoming Dior's creative director from 1997 to 2011. He held the same position at Maison Margiela from 2014 to 2024.