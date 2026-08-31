'Pond Boy’ gets major health update after spending five years submerged in water
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'Pond Boy’ gets major health update after spending five years submerged in water

Doctors now suspect a rare condition called erythromelalgia is behind his pain

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: India, Health, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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