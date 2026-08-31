'Pond Boy’ gets major health update after spending five years submerged in water

A 16-year-old boy who spent much of the last five years living in ponds and rivers to manage a mysterious, painful condition has been airlifted to Mumbai for specialist treatment, after Indian billionaire Anant Ambani stepped in to fund his care.

Iqbal Sheikh, from the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, India, has been dealing with a condition that triggers an intense burning sensation across his skin whenever he's on dry land.

To find relief, he's spent years remaining submerged in nearby ponds and rivers, sometimes staying in the water well into the night.

Footage of Iqbal's daily routine, including clips showing him sitting chest-deep in water while calmly eating snacks, spread widely across social media.

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That attention eventually reached Ambani, who arranged for the teenager to be flown to Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for further evaluation.

Iqbal Sheikh, 16, from Murshidabad, West Bengal, has spent much of the past five years living in ponds and rivers to manage his symptoms. (X)

Why did Anant Ambani pay for the teenager's treatment?

A team of medical experts reviewed Iqbal's case after the video of him went viral, and on Ambani's instructions, he was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for specialist evaluation, according to the Hindustan Times.

The intervention gave the family access to a level of care they'd said they couldn't otherwise afford.

Doctors have also raised concerns about the health risks tied to Iqbal's years spent in water.

The teenager's trip to Mumbai was reportedly funded by Indian billionaire Anant Ambani, who paid for his airlift to the city. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

A dermatologist at SSKM Hospital explained that prolonged exposure to water can leave skin pale and soft, making it more vulnerable to infection, cracks, and irritation.

Another dermatologist noted that continuous moisture from being submerged increases the risk of both bacterial and fungal infections, meaning Iqbal's coping method has carried its own dangers even as it's eased his pain.

Footage of Iqbal eating snacks while sitting chest-deep in water went viral on social media before Anant Ambani offered to fund his treatment. (X)

What condition does the boy who lives in a pond have?

Doctors treating Iqbal now suspect he could be suffering from erythromelalgia, a rare disorder associated with episodes of burning pain, redness, and increased skin temperature.

The condition most commonly affects the hands and feet, although symptoms can vary between patients.

The symptoms are most commonly experienced in the feet, although Iqbal's reported symptoms involve his body more broadly.

Erythromelalgia can be treated in several ways, including creams, gels, sprays and tablets, although doctors at the Mumbai hospital will need to establish the cause of Iqbal's symptoms before deciding on an appropriate treatment plan.

Iqbal's family had previously taken him to multiple hospitals in search of treatment, but his condition failed to improve.

Severe financial constraints eventually forced his parents to halt his medical care altogether, leaving him with little choice but to keep relying on water to manage the pain on his own.