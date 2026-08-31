Target responds to 'racist' children's Halloween costume as news anchor blames Trump
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Target responds to 'racist' children's Halloween costume as news anchor blames Trump

Critics say the retailer's own decision two years ago made blunders like this more likely

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Halloween, Racism

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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