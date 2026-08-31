Trump calls for NBC host to be punished after she makes one comment about his election record
Home>News>Politics

Trump calls for NBC host to be punished after she makes one comment about his election record

President Donald Trump has slammed a news presenter who he has previously had a run-in after she made a comment live on air

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: