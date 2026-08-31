Spy chief shares eerie prediction for Russia as he details how Putin’s downfall could unfold
Home>News>World News

Spy chief shares eerie prediction for Russia as he details how Putin’s downfall could unfold

The spy chief reveals that even Russians are fed up with the war

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: