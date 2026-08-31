Spy chief shares eerie prediction for Russia as he details how Putin’s downfall could unfold

A spy chief has shared an unexpected prediction for the future of Russia and claimed the downfall of Vladimir Putin 'will be an overnight revolution'.

The Russian president launched what he called a 'special military operation' in February 2022 as he invaded Ukraine.

While some predicted the war would be over in a week, four-and-a-half years have passed with seemingly no end in sight.

President Donald Trump has spoke with both Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the hope of a peace deal being reached, though talks have not resulted in an agreement.

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Kaupo Rosin, Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS), told The Telegraph in a recent interview 'overall unhappiness levels with this war are increasing in all echelons of society', adding that many Russians want the war with Ukraine to come to an end.

Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022 (Mikhail METZEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

While Rosin said Putin isn't at risk of being ousted right now, the expert did say trouble could be brewing for the Russian president a lot sooner than you may think.

"If something changes in Russia, then it will happen in a very rapid manner, and we will all be surprised. It will be an overnight thing, if it ever happens," Rosin said.

The spy chief went on to tell The Telegraph that some of the power circles in Russia no longer speak about victory in this war, stating that Putin no longer has any good options to choose from.

Instead, he's picking between making bad and worse outcomes when it comes to the situation in Europe.

Rosin added: "More important is what people who have access to money, weapons and information — what do they think? In these circles, there is no more talk about total victory. People are discussing different scenarios and mainly how to end this [war with Ukraine] in a proper way.

"The decision to continue has the risk that with the heavy losses and the economic situation, the internal problems and tensions in Russia mount.

Putin is taking risks every day by continuing the war, according to Rosin (Contributor/Getty Images)

"That might have, at some point in the future, an impact on his political future if people around him come to the conclusion that it is better to continue without him.

"But if he stops, that has the risk for him that he will be shown as a weak person.

"Objectively, Russia is in a very bad place at the moment, and many people understand this in Russia, especially people in the economic field, and probably some of the oligarchs already. So, I'm sure they have serious discussions."

Kyiv has been subjected to relentless Russian strikes in recent days, with 38 people killed overnight on Saturday in Ukraine's capital.

President Zelensky has vowed 'just responses to every Russian strike'.



