Mom has both legs amputated and fights for life after driver’s reckless mistake caught on camera

An elderly woman's lunch break with her daughter and friend ended in disaster after a driver mowed her car into them.

Cristina Vargas, 81, and her daughter Gabriela were sat on a sidewalk table outside Los Cinco Puntos restaurant in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, when the incident occurred.

The trio grabbed a bite to eat around 3:20pm on July 7. They're seen sat at the table in surveillance footage, but what appeared to be an ordinary afternoon quickly descended into chaos.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a woman driving an SUV loses control of her vehicle and plows the car into Cristina, Gabriela and their male friend.

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While it was a miracle that nobody was killed, Cristina was seriously injured and ultimately needed both her legs amputated as her lower body was pinned under the car.

Warning: Some people may find this footage distressing

Speaking to KLTA 5, Gabriela recalled the harrowing ordeal. "I remember I just heard screeching and I was lifting up my head and I just saw headlights and a bumper and I heard a big boom," she said. “The next thing I knew, I was airborne."

It was later revealed that the woman behind the wheel of the SUV was impaired at the time, per a police report. The driver has not been identified, but KTLA 5 has confirmed that she was arrested and has since been charged with 'various felonies'.

Cristina needed three surgeries after the crash and is currently having physiotherapy.

Despite the devastating aftermath of the crash, Cristina insists she's not bitter about what happened to her.

Both Gabriela and Cristina Vargas were badly injured in the ordeal (KTLA 5)

A GoFundMe page has been created to help both Cristina and Gabriela after the accident. At the time of writing it has raised over $34,000.

The fundraiser describes Cristina as 'a vibrant and social person with a true lust for life'. It continues: "She loved to dance and was a regular at events at the senior center, bringing joy and energy wherever she went.

"Her vivacious spirit and love for connecting with others made her a beloved member of the community. This sudden change is especially heartbreaking for someone who has always embraced life so fully and actively."

Cristina's injuries are life-changing for the 81-year-old (KTLA 5)

The money raised on the page will go towards helping Cristina who will now need 'significant support', as well as paying off medical bills for both her and her daughter (who is said to have suffered a head injury and deep laceration on her knee in the crash).

The post concludes: "Even the smallest donation will make a difference for Gabriela and Cristina as they navigate this difficult journey.

"Your support means the world to them and will help them find hope and strength in the midst of hardship.

"Please consider contributing and sharing their story—together, we can help them rebuild and move forward."

You can donate here.