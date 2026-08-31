Mom has both legs amputated and fights for life after driver’s reckless mistake caught on camera
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Mom has both legs amputated and fights for life after driver’s reckless mistake caught on camera

81-year-old Cristina Vargas needed both her legs amputating after the horrific ordeal

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: GoFundMe

Topics: Los Angeles, US News, GoFundMe

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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