Woman shares 'super unique' baby name inspired by Star Wars – family's reaction has her changing it

A woman ended up changing the name she wanted to give her baby following her family's reaction to it.

I'm sure many parents would agree that deciding what to name their child is no easy feat. Taylor Lautner and his pregnant wife, also named Taylor Lautner, are currently in the process of choosing a moniker for their unborn daughter – and they're supposedly considering carrying on the Taylor Lautner name.

While Taylor isn't an uncommon name, it isn't in the top 10 most popular names for babies in the US.

But people sometimes don't want a popular name for their kid, and this expectant mother created an extremely unique name for her child.

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The name she created was Annakinzel, which is an amalgamation of Rapunzel and the popular Star Wars character, Anakin Skywalker. She announced this news to her family and they immediately started poking fun at the rare name.

A woman didn't get the reaction she wanted when sharing the name she was going to give her daughter (Getty Stock)

The sister of the pregnant woman recalled the moment her sibling told revealed she was calling her baby 'Annakinzel' on Reddit.

She penned in recent days: "So my sister is 7 months pregnant with a girl and last weekend she finally announced her 'super unique and romantic' name pick. She looks all of us dead in the eye and goes: Annakinzel."

The sister then asked if her future niece was being named after 'an anti-virus software or something', a question which was followed by 'literal crickets at the table'.

She went on: "My mom choked on her drink so bad and my brother immediately started reading off fake software glitches out loud."

The mom-to-be then marched off. The following day, it became clear that she'd taken her family's reaction to heart.

"Yesterday she texted me a pic of nursery stuff with the name Clara on it," the Reddit user revealed. "Ruined family dinner for sure, but hey at least my niece won't sound like a wifi router lol."

The post, shared 11 days ago, has gone viral on Reddit and has been upvoted 55,000 times.

Making reference to Twilight, someone commented: "What in the Renesme is she thinking?"

The name was inspired by the Star Wars character Anakin Skywalker, who was portrayed by Hayden Christensen (Lucasfilm Ltd./20th Century Fox)

"Not all heroes wear capes. You saved that child," wrote another.

A third suggested: "Save this story until the kid is hitting the teen years and hates everyone. Then when she is mad at her mom bring up this story. Be sure to bring popcorn."

While it was the pregnant woman's family who stopped her from giving her kid an undeniably unusual name, another mother in Alabama was stopped from giving her newborn the name she wanted because it was supposedly 'against standards'.

The name? Xfrgolszzzxy, pronounced 'Zurf-golz-ee'.

The new mom hit a bump in the road when filling out the newborn's hopsital paperwork and birth certificate. She was told: "I'm sorry but names can't start with an X followed by a consonant. That's not allowed in Alabama."

The woman didn't go on to share what she decided to name her child instead.