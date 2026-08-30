Woman shares 'super unique' baby name inspired by Star Wars – family's reaction has her changing it
Home>News

Woman shares 'super unique' baby name inspired by Star Wars – family's reaction has her changing it

Her sister compared the unusual name to something that sounded 'like a wifi router'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Parenting, Reddit, Star Wars, Viral

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: