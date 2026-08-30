What passengers can expect from Dubai's world largest $35 billion airport
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What passengers can expect from Dubai's world largest $35 billion airport

The Al Maktoum International Airport should be completed by 2032 as it enters its first phase of construction

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Government of Dubai

Topics: Travel, Plane, World News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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