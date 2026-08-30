The world’s largest airport has been shown to the world, but you won’t be able to use it until its completion in 2032 – where it’ll feature things you’ve never set your eyes on before.

Dubai is known for its construction of some of the most out-there designs on the planet.

From its abandoned World Islands that are 2.5 miles off the coast of Dubai in the Persian Gulf, that cost billions to make, or its announcement to construct its own Moon...the UAE is seeing a lot of advancement.

But this airport might be one of the best projects planned so far.

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The Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) has such high hopes behind it that it’s pegged to become the largest in the entire world.

Apparently, it is thought to spend $35 billion on its construction, and once it’s done, should see five runways available to handle 360 flights an hour in and out of the region.

The airport is set for completion in 2032 (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries)

The Dubai Government has recently confirmed its first look, noting that it’s currently in phase one of the new airport’s timeline.

It expects flights to begin as soon as in six years’ time, and with two terminals planned, it’s going to include everything it needs to enjoy a wealth of visitors.

That’s approximately 150million passengers each year to be estimated within the first decade of its opening, before eventually rising to 260 million passengers in total per annum.

To put this into perspective, JFK sees between 62 and 63 million passengers in that same timeframe, per Simple Flying.

So, it’s going to be busy.

According to the Dubai government, Al Maktoum International Airport will have over 400 gates for flights, four concourses that will each be a megastructure of 2.3 million square metres, a 14-station railway service called the Automated People Mover (APM), open green spaces, palm trees, floating parks and a topsy-turvy style white roof.

But there’s more.

Apparently, there will be many things for passengers to do to entertain themselves while they wait for their flights.

This includes shops, restaurants, and even relaxation spots.

Passengers won't have to line up for long (Getty Stock Images)

When it comes to security, there’s also a lot of technological advancements there too.

For example, the airport is believed to expect the use of biometric scanning, AI-powered security, and a baggage process that eliminates the needs to line up for extended periods of time.

According to Khaleej Times, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said the airport is awarding contracts this year to companies to complete these features.

“Our confidence in the future is completely unfazed by the development of the new airport,” he said. “Some 9,000 workers are currently on site. Around Dh13 billion worth of contracts are already under construction, with more than Dh55 billion in additional to be awarded before the end of the year.”

However, to ensure the timeline is followed, these contracts are with global suppliers, not just locals.

“It’s a massively ambitious and complex project. The design is very, very complex, and it's a very challenging timescale,” he said, and added: “The last thing the city is going to do is to allow its airport infrastructure to constrain its future growth.”