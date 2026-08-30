Woman dismissed by doctors 'eight times' and told she had 'health anxiety' discovers cancer
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Woman dismissed by doctors 'eight times' and told she had 'health anxiety' discovers cancer

Lauren Toole, from the UK, said she first began noticing blood after wiping in 2023

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Cancer, UK News, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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