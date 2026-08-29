Why the twins who played baby Lily in Modern Family were pulled from the show by their parents
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Why the twins who played baby Lily in Modern Family were pulled from the show by their parents

The role has since been taken over by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Danni King

Danni King

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Featured Image Credit: ABC

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, News

Danni King
Danni King

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