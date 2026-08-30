Lara Trump reveals just how little sleep Donald Trump gets each night as report tracks his late-night posts

Lara Trump has lifted the lid on how much Donald Trump actually sleeps after the president was seen closing his eyes during multiple engagements in recent months.

There's no doubt that the job of president of the US is the most difficult gig on the planet, involving round-the-clock work to ensure the country is working efficiently.

As a result of the strenuous job, Fox News host Lara, who is the president's daughter-in-law, revealed that Trump sleeps as little as three hours per night.

Speaking on former WWE wrestler Tryrus' podcast, Lara revealed that she doesn't get enough kip herself, but she does manage to get more sleep than the current president.

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"I truly probably do not sleep enough, but I actually kind of find that I’m a little like the president," she said.

"He sleeps maybe three or four hours a night. Now I need a little bit more than that, but I think there are some people who can do with less."

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It was already suggested that Trump gets nowhere near the recommended eight hours of sleep every evening given the regular Truth Social outbursts we've seen from the POTUS during the early hours.

A report by the Daily Beast uncovered there were just five days in April in which Trump could have got the magic eight hours of kip, as he set a record of roughly 27 Truth Social posts per day.

Some of the president's closest allies have dismissed speculation Trump has dozed off during some public engagements.

After Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu confronted Marco Rubio about such, the Secretary of State was quick to hit back.

He said: "I’ve never seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem, because he calls me at two in the morning, he calls me at five in the morning, and you know, I like to sleep a little bit—maybe not 12 hours—but at least six... I don’t know what you’re talking about."

(Jim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Karoline Leavitt, who recently left the role as White House Press Secretary, previously said Trump sometimes closes his eyes during meetings as a 'listening mechanism', not because he was falling asleep.

Leavitt has previously defended the president after claims was asleep on the job during a televised interview.

"The President was not sleeping; in fact, he spoke throughout and took many questions from the press during this announcement which represents a historic reduction in prices for Americans on two drugs that help Americans struggling with diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and other conditions," the now former White House press secretary claimed.