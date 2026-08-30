Lara Trump reveals just how little sleep Donald Trump gets each night as report tracks his late-night posts
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Lara Trump reveals just how little sleep Donald Trump gets each night as report tracks his late-night posts

It's recommended that adults aim for eight hours of sleep per night

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Sleep

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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