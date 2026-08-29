Russia's mysterious 'Doomsday Radio' erupts with coded messages after decades of 'buzzing'
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Russia's mysterious 'Doomsday Radio' erupts with coded messages after decades of 'buzzing'

The mysterious station has been buzzing almost nonstop for decades, but its latest activity has raised fresh questions

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Russia, Conspiracy Theories

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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