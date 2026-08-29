Russia's mysterious 'Doomsday Radio' erupts with coded messages after decades of 'buzzing'

For decades, a mysterious Russian radio station has been broadcasting a monotonous buzzing sound around the clock.

This week, however, the signal repeatedly gave way to something far more unusual: a Russian voice reading out names, numbers and apparent code words.

UVB-76, better known online as 'the Buzzer' or 'The Doomsday Radio,' was interrupted multiple times between August 24 and August 28, according to reports from shortwave radio enthusiasts who monitor the frequency.

The meaning of the transmissions remains unknown, and the familiar buzzing returned after each one.

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The activity has attracted renewed attention because it came shortly after CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Moscow and met with Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service.

Ynet News reported that the station was interrupted at least 25 times on Thursday alone.

UVB-76 broadcasts on 4625 kHz and has reportedly been active since at least the late 1970s. (Photo by Bora Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What does Russia's Doomsday Radio actually broadcast?

UVB-76 operates on 4625 kHz and has reportedly been active since at least the late 1970s. Its signal consists of a short tone that repeats roughly 25 times a minute, continuing day and night.

When the tone is interrupted, listeners have sometimes heard a male voice reciting combinations of names, numbers and call signs.

Some of the names are believed to correspond with letters from the Russian phonetic alphabet, although nobody outside those with access to the system knows what the messages mean.

During this week's activity, reported words included 'waitress,' 'spray' and 'existence.'

Radio enthusiast Benn Jordan shared a spectrogram of one transmission on X, highlighting the moment the buzzing stopped and the voice came through.

The station's location has also reportedly changed over the years, with signals believed to have originated from areas near Moscow and later from a site north of St Petersburg.

It uses thousands of watts of power, allowing the broadcast to travel widely.

Professor David Stupples, who teaches electronic and radio engineering at City University of London, previously told Popular Mechanics that he was 'almost certain' the Russian government was behind the station. He suggested its purpose was 'probably not a peaceful one' and could involve military communications, potentially including air defense.

That has helped fuel one of the station's most dramatic theories.

Professor David Stupples previously said he was "almost certain" the Russian government was behind UVB-76. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Is UVB-76 connected to Russia's nuclear 'Dead Hand' system?

Some have speculated that UVB-76 could be connected to the Soviet-era 'Dead Hand' system, reportedly designed to enable a nuclear retaliation if Russia's leadership and communications were destroyed.

Under that theory, the constant signal could act as an indication that command structures remain operational.

But there is no confirmed evidence establishing any connection between UVB-76 and the nuclear system.

The station has nevertheless developed a long history of strange broadcasts. Previous transmissions have included sequences such as 'Nikolai, Zhenya, Tatyana, Ivan,' followed by numbers including '38, 965, 78, 58, 88, 37.'

In April, listeners reported hearing the words 'Neptune,' 'Thymus,' 'Foxcloak' and 'Nootabu.'

There have also been reports over the years of Swan Lake playing through the signal, along with footsteps and what sounded like a woman's scream.

The last period of unusually heavy activity was reported on February 12, 2025, when Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke for the first time since Trump returned to the White House.

Whether this week's transmissions were connected to Ratcliffe's Moscow visit, wider military communications or something else entirely remains unclear.

The Kremlin has never publicly explained the station's purpose, and the Russian government has not confirmed what the latest coded messages mean.