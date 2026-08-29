The crucial clue that helped crack the Unabomber case after 17 years
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The crucial clue that helped crack the Unabomber case after 17 years

The breakthrough had nothing to do with fingerprints or DNA - it came from his own words

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Topics: True crime, Netflix

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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