Woman who escaped a serious criminal after 18 hours of captivity points to the warning sign she ignored
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Woman who escaped a serious criminal after 18 hours of captivity points to the warning sign she ignored

Kara Robinson Chamberlain's quick thinking allowed her to escape and identify the abductor

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News via YouTube

Topics: Crime, True crime, News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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