A paranormal investigator has revealed what she saw - and more importantly felt - when she visited the house of Lizzie Borden.

Monster creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are back on Netflix following their first three instalments of the TV series, which focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, The Menendez Brothers, and Ed Gein, respectively.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story follows the case of Borden, a woman who was just 32 years old when she was accused of the 1892 ax murders of her father, Andrew Borden, and stepmother, Abby Borden. Borden went to trial but was ultimately acquitted of the crimes, leaving the death of her parents officially an unsolved crime.

The Netflix drama stars Ella Beatty as Lizzie, alongside Charlie Hunnam as her father and Rebecca Hall as Abby, while Sarah Paulson also appears in the series.

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But away from the dramatic portrayal of Borden's story, how about a trip to the actual house where everything happened?

Sara went to visit the house with her fiancé (Supplied)

'America's most haunted house'

Borden's house is still standing in Fall River, Massachusetts, and is described on the website as the country's 'most haunted house'. After a trip to the site, digital creator and paranormal investigator Sara Farrell, from Los Angeles, has evidence to back up that claim.

Sara visited the Borden house between April 15-17 earlier this year after winning a trip to stay there, describing the property to UNILAD as 'beautifully frozen in time' and 'filled with artefacts, documents and photos from the Borden’s daily lives and the trial'.

However, the house held a 'very heavy energy,' which only grew the longer Sara spent there, the creator recalling both and her partner hearing 'growling' and both ending up being 'touched several times'.

Farrell even believes she caught footage of a spirit on camera - check it out here:

Sara said she had 'experiences' all throughout the house, but the most 'intense rooms' were the John Morse room, where Abby was found, and the basement.

"The John Morse room is where we had the bulk of our conversations [with spirits]," she explained. "When we were talking to spirits, they would also tell us where they were in the room and tap on different parts of the wall to show us where they were."

Sara was tucked into bed at the Borden house

While having ghostly encounters during the day is one thing, having them when you're trying to sleep is a whole different ball game - one Sara and her fiancé did not enjoy.

She revealed: "The first night my fiancé Connor was touched multiple times, once was gentle, like a friend leaning on him because he was showing them videos. The others were aggressive, he felt the sensation of two hands firmly pressing down on his bare chest several times and I witnessed the wind get knocked out of him. We figured out a particular spirit did not like that he wasn’t wearing a shirt in bed. When we realized what was happening he apologized, put on a shirt and the touching stopped."

And it only continued the second night. When Sara was tying to fall asleep, she recalled feeling 'the sensation of two hands tucking the sheets under [her] legs' and her hair being 'brushed away' from her face and 'tucked' behind her ear.

"If you’re familiar with that feeling you get when someone is standing over you when your eyes are closed, it felt like someone was right in my face. My heart was racing and it took everything in me to keep my eyes shut and to try to stay calm," she added.

And after sharing her experiences with one of the house's tour guides the next day, Sara's experience only got more eerie.

Sara spend the night at the Lizzie Borden house after winning a competition (Supplied)

She revealed: "The next morning I asked one of the regular tour guides about it and she told me that Mrs. Borden will occasionally tuck guests that she’s taken a liking to into bed and I’m not the first person that’s brought this up."

Sara and her partner both 'regularly tried to make contact' with spirits during their stay, reporting having conversations via an app with them while there.

"I had spirits reacting in real time to things in our environment that they were observing," Sara recalled. "They would hear a sound and react to the noise or they would say they were going to move something and what followed was them moving an object in front of us or making a noise."

Looking back on her experience a few months on, Sara said: "I’ve been in haunted spaces before, but nothing touches the experiences I had in this house."

Despite admitting to entering the house as 'a skeptic,' Sara said she 'left very open, realizing there's so much more to this world that we don't understand'.

She resolved: "I completely understand if something has never happened to you it all seems wild, but once it does, it becomes really hard to look away. Not to say that everything is paranormal of course, but there’s just so much left in this world to try to understand."

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is available to watch on Netflix now.