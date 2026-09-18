Lizzie Borden's menstrual cycle became an unexpected detail of her parents' murder investigation
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Lizzie Borden's menstrual cycle became an unexpected detail of her parents' murder investigation

The alleged axe murderer is the subject of Netflix series Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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Featured Image Credit: (Netflix)

Topics: Ryan Murphy, Netflix, True crime

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

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