Netflix viewers issue warning for specific 'triggering' scene in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Those familiar with Ryan Murphy’s Monster will already know that it’s not for the faint of heart, though the latest instalment, The Lizzie Borden Story, has prompted a very specific trigger warning from fans.

An anthology series focusing on real-life serial killers co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix, Monster tackles its very first, alleged female perpetrator for season four.

After previously zeroing in on convicted serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer, Lyle and Erik Menendez, and Ed Gein, the show now follows Lizzie Borden, played by Ella Beatty.

Borden was tried for the axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892 Fall River, Massachusetts, and was later acquitted.

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With a starry cast also including Vicky Krieps alongside Murphy’s frequent collaborators Sarah Paulson, Rebecca Hall, Charlie Hunnam, and Billie Lourd, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story doesn’t shy away from gory scenes.

According to some fans, however, it isn’t strictly blood, but a different bodily fluid that might be too hard to stomach for some viewers.

This might not be a fun watch. (Netflix)

If you suffer with emetophobia, aka an intense fear and anxiety related to vomit that can extend to seeing others vomit, be warned that episode 2 of The Lizzie Borden Story may not be for you.

The conclusion, particularly, contains a lot of projectile vomit.

At the end of the episode, Lizzie and her maid Bridget Sullivan (Krieps) attempt to poison Mr and Mrs Borden, played by Hunnam and Hall, with spoiled oysters.

On Reddit, viewers have been warning each other about this one scene in the Netflix crime series, with the Redditor starting the thread calling the episode ‘an emetophobe's nightmare’.

Several people thanked the OP about the heads-up, while others managed to sit through it and even recommended others to watch it as ‘exposure therapy’.

“As an emetophobe, that entire scene made me want to dieeeee,” wrote one person. “I covered my eyes instantly and wanted to cry because the scene was so long. Felt like it would never end.”

The episode has been described as an 'emetophobe's nightmare'. (Netflix)

“I’m in recovery and actually laughed at it but yes, great to put here for people who aren’t yet at that stage. It is absolutely disgustingly disastrous!” someone else noted.

Meanwhile, a third person struggling with emetophobia ‘covered’ their head through the scene, though they still enjoyed the series as a whole.

“I held my ears and covered my head and said ‘let me know when it’s f**king over’. Other than that scene? love the show,” they wrote.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is streaming on Netflix.