Netflix viewers issue warning for specific 'triggering' scene in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
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Netflix viewers issue warning for specific 'triggering' scene in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

And it's nothing to do with blood.

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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Featured Image Credit: (Netflix)

Topics: Netflix, Ryan Murphy, True crime

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

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