he ballroom is back, but the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars was quickly derailed by major technical chaos on Tuesday night when the show's online voting platform suffered an unexpected, catastrophic outage.

As a star-studded roster took to the dance floor for the live broadcast on ABC and Disney+, thousands of viewers rushing to cast their ballots through the official web portal were greeted with error screens, failed submissions, and inaccessible pages.

With the competition operating on real-time live audience voting during the East and Central broadcasts, the digital blackout threatened to compromise the entire leaderboard and the integrity of the season's first eliminations.

The severity of the malfunction prompted show producers to make an emergency call midway through the live telecast.

Advert

Interrupting regular commentary, co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough stepped in to address viewers directly at home with an urgent procedural rule change.

“A quick update for everyone who is voting at home,” Hough, 38, announced roughly 26 minutes into the live broadcast.

The opening night of DWTS was hit by technical difficulties (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

“This is coming through live right now: Voting on ABC[.com] is currently down live. So please make sure that you guys are texting for everyone.”

“We will keep you posted as the night goes on,” she added.

Viewers were instructed to immediately pivot away from their browsers and submit their choices strictly via SMS text messaging, using each celebrity contestant’s designated first-name keyword sent to the network’s short code, 21523.

The decision to scrap digital ballots entirely sent shockwaves across social media, where fans vented frustration over lost votes and questioned how the sudden pivot might impact newer performers with younger, web-centric fanbases who may not default to SMS messaging.

Voting mishaps are not entirely foreign to the long-running reality competition, though full-scale cancellations of digital ballots remain rare.

The situation led to a voting hiccough which meant online ballots were disregarded (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

In past seasons, the production has weathered phone line glitches and broadcast discrepancies, at times even withholding eliminations or carrying judges' scores over into subsequent weeks to preserve competitive fairness.

However, with the show continuing to ride massive momentum and high live engagement across linear television and streaming platforms, the sheer surge of premiere-night traffic proved too much for the digital infrastructure to sustain.

Network representatives confirmed that text voting remained operational throughout the remainder of the live broadcast window. The online portal is expected to undergo technical maintenance to resolve server capacity issues ahead of next week's live episode.