Dancing with the Stars premiere chaos as online voting system crashes causing producers to throw out digital ballots
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Dancing with the Stars premiere chaos as online voting system crashes causing producers to throw out digital ballots

Viewers were urged to switch to SMS after an outage forced DWTS producers to discard all online ballots on premiere night

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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