Emmy Awards spark backlash for memoriam snubs as multiple late TV stars left out in 'awful' segment

The Emmy Awards have been slammed following claims they left out 'too many' stars during their annual tribute, as fans watching branded the memoriam 'disgraceful'.

The annual television awards paid tribute to 20 of America's most loved stars who have tragically passed in the last year, including Catherine O’Hara, James Van Der Beek, Hayden Panettiere, and more.

Macaulay Culkin paid special tribute to his Home Alone mom, Kate McCallister (played by O’Hara), as he said: "We remember her as the forgetful mother, right? But I will never forget about her.

"There are all kinds of words I could use to describe Catherine. She was encouraging, she was warm, she was funny. But the word I think of is 'mama'.

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"She wasn't just a wife and mother to Bo and Matthew and Luke, she was my mom. And by extension, she's all of our mama."

The star added: "She may have forgotten me - twice - but we will always remember her."

But viewers watching at home were left disappointed after numerous actors were seemingly left out of the tribute, despite their contribution to the industry over the decades - Chuck Norris being among those.

Chuck Norris was 'snubbed' from the annual tribute. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

"Chuck Norris didn’t make the In Memoriam, they made a mistake," one wrote on X.

As another added: "Chuck Norris did nine seasons of Walker, Texas Ranger which was a hit show at the time. He was basically on TV for the entirety of the 90s. They could’ve included him."

But the martial artist wasn't the only star to be left out of the memoriam.

Despite remembering major entertainment figures including Dolly Parton and Robert Duvall, the awards ceremony failed to mention Daveigh Chase, Nicholas Brendon, Peter Cullen, Tom Kane, among many others.

Daveigh Chase died earlier this year. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Following the snub, Chase's former manager spoke to TMZ, branding the decision not to pay tribute to her as 'awful'.

"Not having Daveigh Chase in the In Memoriam was really sad," one user online said.

As another added: "Daveigh Chase hurt the most. Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten. We did not live up to our promise and let you down."

During the 78th awards ceremony, Noah Kahan performed Simon & Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as they honored some of the actors, creators, producers and others who worked in the community and passed this year.

Rob Reiner was also honored during the In Memoriam, as Jamie Lee Curtis called him 'generous, kind, funny as hell and a friend to all'.