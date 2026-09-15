Emmy Awards spark backlash for memoriam snubs as multiple late TV stars left out in 'awful' segment
Home>Film & TV

Emmy Awards spark backlash for memoriam snubs as multiple late TV stars left out in 'awful' segment

The tribute was branded 'shameful' by viewers watching at home

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Emmy Awards, US News, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: