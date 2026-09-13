Ransom Canyon becomes 16th Netflix show axed in 2026 – and six more favorites are ending

Ransom Canyon has been axed by Netflix just a month on from its season two release, becoming the 16th show to be discontinued by the platform this year.

Co-star Minka Kelly, who plays Quinn O’Grady in the Western drama, has spoken out following the controversial decision to cut the series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed earlier this week that Ransom Canyon viewers should not expect a third season, after Netflix opted to cancel the series following a lack of sufficient audience demand.

"Appreciating this little trip down memory lane as we say farewell," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip featuring her co-star Josh Duhamel, who plays Staten Kirkland, the rancher at the centre of the series.

Advert

"All good things must come to an end. And so it is," she added.

The star continued: "Thank you all for giving us two beautiful seasons. I love you forever my Ransom Canyon family!"

Fans can't believe the show has been axed. (Netflix)

But despite the platform noting that viewership was significantly lower than its other, more successful series, many fans in the comments demanded a 'petition to bring it back'.

"Ugh - LOVE THIS SHOW!!! We need AT LEAST a 3rd season!!!," another added.

As a third said: "This is so wrong on so many levels!!"

The series follows the story of a small Texas ranching community, three ranching families in particular, as they navigate love, loss, family tensions and rivalries, while a mysterious event threatens to shake up the town.

It's not the only show to be canceled by the platform this year. (Netflix)

Rancher Kirkland (Duhamel) is grieving the loss of his wife and trying to protect his land, while O’Grady (Kelly) returns to Ransom Canyon and becomes entangled in the community's complicated relationships.

But Ransom Canyon isn't the only show to have been axed by Netflix in 2026, it's actually in good company with 15 other series.

Shows that have been canceled by Netflix this year

Ransom Canyon — after two seasons The Boroughs — after one season Building the Band — after one season Selling the City — after one season F1: The Academy — after one season Strip Law — after one season What’s in the Box? — after one season Bandi — after one season Star Search — after one season Pop the Balloon Live — after one season Miss Governor — after one season Terminator Zero — after one season Class — its previously announced second season was abandoned The Abandons — after one season The Vince Staples Show — after two seasons With Love, Meghan — after two seasons and a holiday special

And a further six have reportedly been given planned endings, which include: