Netflix is kicking off the second half of 2026 with a bang, but whether this is a good or bad thing is still being debated by viewers.

The streaming platform is no stranger to conflicting opinions on its projects.

For example, Michael Jackson: The Verdict left some fans supportive of the music legend, who denied allegations of child molestation, while others weren’t so sure.

But when it comes to this 61 per cent Rotten Tomato rated show, things aren’t so black and white.

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Adapted from the book of the same name by Harlan Coben, this marks his seventh TV project created out of his whopping 14-book deal.

However, it is leaving people divided on whether or not they liked it, despite it being reported by Variety that it scored 24 million views in its first four days on Netflix, making it the platform’s biggest series debut of 2026.

The series has people debating (Netflix)

I Will Find You is the first of Coben’s adaptations to be filmed outside of the UK or Europe, and it is instead set in Boston, US, as well New York, and shot in Canada, per IMDb.

But that’s not what’s got people debating it.

Instead, it’s whether the series successfully was able to tell the tale of a father’s vow to find a son he once believed had died.

The eight-part series’ synopsis reads: "A father imprisoned for his son's murder receives evidence suggesting his child may be alive, compelling him to escape and uncover the truth."

With Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Erin Richards and Sam Worthington on the cast list, it’s a no brainer that there’s some star power carrying the acting chops on screen.

Some have called it a ‘10/10’ watch, but others think it fell flat.

On X, commenters were quick to share their thoughts after wrapping up the series.

One said: “I will find you on Netflix is a 10/10 show. So good.”

Another wrote in support: “I Will Find You on Netflix got me locked in.”

However, a user quipped: “Whoever said that Netflix series I Will Find You is 1000/10 lied!! Its at most a 7/10...”

Someone else wrote: “Just finished watching I will find you on Netflix. It's good but nothing spectacular. A basic and predictable script stuffed with twists to draw interest but the storyline seemed rushed & elementary. No sex scenes or LGBTQ ,which is a welcome surprise from Netflix. 6/10 .”