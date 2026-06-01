A new Netflix documentary about Michael Jackson is coming out, hot off the heels of the hit biopic made about the late King of Pop.

Michael tanked with critics but has an impressive 97 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker's fans are still supporting him nearly 20 years on from his sudden passing in 2009.

The movie undeniably romanticized Jackson's life and documented his rise to fame as a child star to a global phenomenon. His nephew, 29-year-old Jaafar Jackson, portrayed him in the film.

But there was a key part the biopic seemingly skipped over – the numerous child molestation accusations Jackson faced.

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But Michael Jackson: The Verdict will solely focus on the singer's 2005 criminal trial and will feature several key individuals who were inside the courtroom, such as jurors, eyewitnesses, accusers, and defenders.

The former Jackson 5 member was acquitted of all charges.

The documentary isn't even out yet and has already drawn criticism from Jackson's fans.

Somebody fumed on social media: "This is disgraceful from Netflix, every other studio is regretting that they passed on the Michael movie that ended up being a huge success.

"So they make this in retaliation to try and gain some money from it all? What a joke."

Another wrote, per news.au.com: "It was already decided that Michael was INNOCENT. If anyone really wants to decide without watching this sensationalist bulls**t, just read the court transcripts."

Somebody else suggested that Jackson is being 'exploited' 17 years on from his passing.

A jury ruled that the singer was not guilty verdict on all 10 counts he was facing (Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images)

The series is directed by Nick Green and executive produced by Fiona Stourton, who have spoken out about the upcoming three-part program and discussed what their aim was in making it.

"It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson in which he was found not guilty. Yet, to this day, controversy still rages," the filmmakers told Tudum.

"No cameras were allowed in court, and so the public’s view of the facts at the time were filtered by commentators and presented piecemeal. It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole.

"Anyone interested in the Michael Jackson story should feel this documentary gives them a window into what was largely a closed event and a chance to feel closer to what happened."

They added: "The aim was to take the audience inside the proceedings and only speak to eyewitnesses who played a part in those events."

Michael Jackson: The Verdict premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, June 3.